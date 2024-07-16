History in Quebec: Trio of Knockouts Heading to All-Star Game

BROCKTON, MA. - New England catcher John Cristino, outfielder Austin White, and Pitching Coach Dan Sausville have been named to the 2024 All Star Game in Quebec July 16-17.

Cristino expressed what it means to him to represent the East in this year's festivities. "It's an incredible honor. Super grateful for the opportunity that Jerod [Edmondson] is giving me to play every day...but I am super stoked. It's a great opportunity for me and I work hard for that every single day. It was one of my goals to make the all-star team. So, I am super stoked about it but I want to say thanks to Jerod for bringing me into the team and to have the opportunity to play...I was able to run with it. I am grateful for that."

The catcher relived the moment when he found out for the first time that he was going to be an all-star. "It was after game three in Gateway that I found out the news. We were all on the bus. It was actually around midnight when I found out. Doc [Jerod's nickname] came back to me at the back of the bus, shook my hand and congratulated me, and the whole bus started to get pretty rowdy. It was pretty sick. Then I told my mom - I texted her as soon as I found out and she was super stoked, as well as my brother and my dad, they were super proud of me..."

He added how much credit he gave his teammates for this accomplishment. "All the credit is given to my teammates and to my coaches...every single day allowing me to be myself and come here every single day and have the support of my teammates. Baseball has a lot of ups and downs. When you have a good group of guys that have your back every single day and to pick you up when you are feeling down is incredible."

Furthermore, he spoke about his teammate Austin White. Both are University of Rhode Island (URI) alumni and now have a chance to play in the same All-Star Game together. "It's amazing to be able to share it with one of my best friends and teammates. Like I said, we go back together at URI. We were teammates five years ago and now being in the same professional baseball team and going to the All-Star Game is going to be an awesome time for the two of us."

Finally, Cristino broke some news as he revealed to me that he will be a part of this year's home Run Derby in Quebec. "I am pumped for the home run derby. I've never been in one ever in my life, so this is going to be an awesome time. It's going to be sick having my family watching me do that in front of all the people that are going to be there in the home run derby."

Austin White spoke about the significance of being an All-Star. "It's an awesome opportunity. It's nice to see that I will be playing with some of the best of the league as well as playing against them. The grind has been pretty gruesome, but it's been a fun time with the guys that I get to play with every day and get me through every day, every early game, every late game, every rain out, and every double header. It's been fun."

White talked about a specific moment during the first half of the season that resonated with him. "I think it was seeing my teammates able to pick me up when I was down, when I couldn't get on base [and] knowing that they had my back and then eventually had me moisture up the strength and just figure it out how to get on base...the rest is history."

The outfielder spoke about Cristino and Dan Sausville who will be joining him in this year's mid-summer classic. "... Me and Cristino used to play college baseball together and to come back here and reunite and eventually be All-Stars together is the icing on the cake, as well as Sausville. I know him through a couple of his old players that used to coach as well, and I mean the world is small and that's what makes it great."

Coach Sausville spoke about how surprised he was when he found out that he will be the pitching coach in Quebec. "I didn't think he was going to ask me, but he did [Patrick Scalabrini]. I talked to my family, and we are all excited about it. A chance for my son to see me pitch in the Home Run Derby and see the All-Star Game. I am excited about it and that's where I played most of my career, so it will be cool to be back in my old stomping grounds as a coach."

New England's Pitching Coach talked about the atmosphere in Quebec and what he expects to see this week. "When I played there, I was quoted that playing for Quebec is like playing the independent [base]ball of the Yankees. They get the best fans and the best atmosphere. Obviously [they've had] a lot of success just like the Yankees as well so that's what I compare it to... It's a lot more exciting for our players and for myself. It's going to be a great atmosphere..."

He added how blessed he is for this opportunity and the recognition of his hard work. "It's awesome just to get recognition from anybody in our team in our first year. Anytime that we are in the top ten and like John [Cristino] being in the Home Run Derby. Anything we can do as an organization and as a team to get recognition in year one is outstanding so hopefully, we can build on that heading into year two."

You can catch Cristino, White, and Coach Sausville in the All-Star Game beginning tonight. All the festivities are streamed by FloSports, the official live stream partner of the Frontier League. Following the break, the Knockouts will hit the road for six games in New Jersey and Sussex County. They return to Campanelli Stadium at the end of the month, hosting the Jackals in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

