History Comes to Merlis Belsher Place

Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







For the first time ever, professional basketball is coming to Merlis Belsher Place.

Join the Saskatoon Mamba tonight at 7:30 PM as we take on the Ottawa BlackJacks in a historic night for basketball in Saskatchewan.

As part of Rattlers Heritage Night, we'll celebrate the players, fans, and moments that helped build the foundation for professional basketball in our province while creating a new chapter at Merlis.

With a unique venue, limited seating, and a one night only atmosphere, this is a game you won't want to miss.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 15, 2026

History Comes to Merlis Belsher Place - Saskatoon Mamba

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