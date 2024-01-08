Hillcats Celebrating 30th Anniversary in 2024

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce their 30th anniversary in the Hill City.

This season, the Hillcats will be celebrating 30 seasons with that moniker after switching over at the start of the 1995 season. Lynchburg has seen tremendous success since switching over to the Hillcats, winning five of their eight league titles in that span, most recently in 2017.

Prior to the 2017 season, Lynchburg looked to launch a complete rebrand of the organization. Fans were allowed to vote on a new name for the team, but the community voted to stick with the Hillcats. The team would announce a new logo and color scheme before the season, switching from black, forest green, and yellow, to midnight blue, cyan, green, and white.

Prior to 1995, the Hillcats switched their moniker to match the parent club of the organization. However, beginning with the switch to the Pittsburg Pirates organization, the team decided they needed a local name to represent the ball club. 30 years later, the name holds strong as a staple of the Lynchburg community.

The Lynchburg Hillcats have a long list of former players to see substantial success at the Major League level. A few notable names who have reached the MLB after spending time with the Hillcats include Aramis Ramirez, Bronson Arroyo, Jose Bautista, and Rajai Davis. More recently, players such as Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Steven Kwan have come through the system.

This season, the Hillcats will also debut a new hashtag theme for social media, #PurrtyThirty. This hashtag will serve to commemorate the thirty years of commitment to the Lynchburg community. Fans can join the conversation using #PurrtyThirty to share their favorite memories from the last 30 years.

In addition, many of the giveaways, theme nights, and promotions at the ballpark will be focused around the 30th Anniversary Celebration. A full list of these promotions will be released as the season gets closer.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, group packages, and mini-plans are all available now to be a part of the 30th Anniversary season of the Lynchburg Hillcats. Fans can visit www.lynchburg-hillcats.com for more information.

