HIGHLIGHTS: York United vs. Valour FC: July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







#CanPL | : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.