HIGHLIGHTS: Western Conference Final: Seattle vs Dallas
July 28, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video
The Seattle Seawolves will play in their fourth MLR Championship next weekend in San Diego against the New England Free Jacks after knocking off the Dallas Jackals in an 80-minute thriller
Details and tickets for the #MLRPlayoffs and the Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from July 28, 2024
- Jackals Courageous Playoff Run Comes to an End - Dallas Jackals
- Seattle SeaWolves Best Dallas Jackals to Reach MLR Championship - Seattle Seawolves
- Western Conference Final Review: Seattle Reach Championship with Last-Minute Score - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Seawolves Stories
- Seattle SeaWolves Best Dallas Jackals to Reach MLR Championship
- Western Conference Final Review: Seattle Reach Championship with Last-Minute Score
- Run with the Pack Returns for the Last Time
- Seattle SeaWolves Triumph Over San Diego Legion 30-28 to Advance to Western Conference Final
- Seattle SeaWolves Advance to the Western Conference Final