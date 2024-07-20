Sports stats



Vancouver FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. York United FC: July 20, 2024

July 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video


The Eagles score in stoppage time to split the points at home

OneSoccer

Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from July 20, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central