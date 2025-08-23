CPL Vancouver FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Forge FC: August 22, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video


-- : OneSoccer

Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from August 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central