HIGHLIGHTS: Utah vs Los Angeles
June 30, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Utah Warriors YouTube Video
RFCLA ends their inaugural season on a high note, defeating the Utah Warriors in Week 18 of MLR's 2024 Season.
Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from June 30, 2024
- RFCLA End Season with 31-24 Win over Warriors - Rugby FC Los Angeles
- San Diego Legion Prevails Over Seattle SeaWolves in Playoffs Preview - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.