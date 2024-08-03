HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs York United: August 2, 2024

August 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







York United extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 1-1 draw against Pacific FC on Friday night at Starlight Stadium Ã°Å¸ââ¬

Both of the match's goals came inside the opening ten minutes, as Pacific's Thomas Meilleur-Giguère opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, while Brian Wright scored his ninth of the season, in the ninth minute no less : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.