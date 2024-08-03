Atlético Ottawa Signs Local Midfielder Luca Piccioli

August 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa has confirmed the signing of local midfielder Luca Piccioli on a U SPORT contract through the end of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Piccioli impressed in competitive minutes with affiliate OSU Atlético in Ligue1 Québec over the last six matches, contributing key performances as he scored the winning goal from a free kick against AS Blainville in July.

The 25-year-old joined Atlético ahead of the current season but was removed from the official squad earlier this summer to gain match experience with OSU Atlético while continuing to train regularly with the first-team squad.

Ligue1 Quebec, unlike other League1 Canada competitions, doesn't allow downward player movement between CPL contracted players and a Ligue1 Quebec affiliated side.

Piccioli is available for selection ahead of this evening's match against Cavalry FC at TD Place, kicking-off at 7pm ET (live on OneSoccer).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 3, 2024

Atlético Ottawa Signs Local Midfielder Luca Piccioli - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.