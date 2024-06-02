Sports stats



Pacific FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC: June 1, 2024

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video


For a second time in 2024, Pacific and Cavalry split the points in CPL play, as they drew 1-1 at Starlight Stadium ð

: OneSoccer

Check out the Pacific FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from June 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central