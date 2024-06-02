HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC: June 1, 2024

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







For a second time in 2024, Pacific and Cavalry split the points in CPL play, as they drew 1-1 at Starlight Stadium ð

: OneSoccer

