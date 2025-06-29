HIGHLIGHTS: New England vs Houston: 2025 MLR Championship
June 29, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
New England Free Jacks YouTube Video
New England Free Jacks face Houston SaberCats in the 2025 MLR Championship.
Major League Rugby Stories from June 29, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Free Jacks Stories
- New England Secure Three-Peat with 28-22 Victory over Houston
- Jed Melvin Recounts Championship Final Glory and Returning to New England
- 'I Would Not be Shocked' - Wayne Van Der Bank on Free Jacks Three-Peat Credentials
- Reece MacDonald Named Major League Rugby Back of the Year
- Junior Gafa Named 2024 Major League Rugby Rookie of the Year