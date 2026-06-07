CPL Forge FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Toronto vs. Forge FC: June 7, 2026

Published on June 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video


Inter Toronto host Forge in the first 905 derby of the season. -- : OneSoccer

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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 7, 2026


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