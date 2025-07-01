HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Valour FC: July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.