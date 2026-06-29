HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Pacific FC: June 26, 2026

Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







The Halifax Wanderers host Pacific FC at Wanderers Grounds in the first CPL match back from the brief FIFA World Cup league pause. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 29, 2026

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