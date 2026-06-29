HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Pacific FC: June 26, 2026
Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
The Halifax Wanderers host Pacific FC at Wanderers Grounds in the first CPL match back from the brief FIFA World Cup league pause. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
Check out the Pacific FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 29, 2026
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