HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. York United: June 1, 2024
June 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
The third 905 Derby of 2024 went down just like the prior two, as Forge FC defeated York United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field
--
OneSoccer
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Pacific FC Signs Local Product Mattias Vales - Pacific FC
- Match Preview: Atlético Ottawa vs. Halifax Wanderers FC - Sunday, 2pm - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC Draw Toronto FC in Semi-Final of the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship
- Christopher Kalongo Named CPL Goalkeeper of the Month for April
- Bobby Smyrniotis Named CPL Manager of the Month for April
- Forge FC to Clash with CF Montreal on the Clubs School Day Match in the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship
- Tristan Borges Named CPL Player of the Month for April