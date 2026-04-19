HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: April 18, 2026

Published on April 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Two of the CPL's most storied rivals meet at Hamilton Stadium as Forge FC hosts Cavalry FC. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer







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