HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: April 18, 2026
Published on April 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Two of the CPL's most storied rivals meet at Hamilton Stadium as Forge FC hosts Cavalry FC. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer
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