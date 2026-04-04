HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs Atlético Ottawa: April 4, 2026
Published on April 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Atlético Suffers Defeat in Hamilton in Season Opener - Atletico Ottawa
- Atlético Ottawa Roster Update - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.