HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Pacific FC: June 6, 2026
Published on June 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
-FC Supra du Québec host Pacific FC in Québec City.
- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 7, 2026
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