HIGHLIGHTS: FC Supra Du Québec vs. Pacific FC: June 6, 2026

Published on June 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







-FC Supra du Québec host Pacific FC in Québec City.

- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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