HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC: June 28, 2024
June 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
It was a wild and chaotic top-of-the-table clash at TD Place on Friday night from which Atlético Ottawa emerged the victors, as they traded leads with Forge FC multiple times en route to an exhilarating 4-3 win in the nation's capital OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 28, 2024
