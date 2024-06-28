HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC: June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

It was a wild and chaotic top-of-the-table clash at TD Place on Friday night from which Atlético Ottawa emerged the victors, as they traded leads with Forge FC multiple times en route to an exhilarating 4-3 win in the nation's capital OneSoccer

