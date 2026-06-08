He's Got ICE in His VEINS!!

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







Downtown Tanner Brown kicks the second-longest FG of the season, adding another 4 points to the scoreboard.

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United Football League Stories from June 7, 2026

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