Heritage Financial Park Is Going Cashless

As we get closer to the season, we wanted to provide you with an important update about the ballpark operation this season.

Heritage Financial Park is going 100% cashless in 2024. This decision was not made lightly and with careful consideration we know this will help provide a much better ballpark experience.

The benefits to going cashless include: speeding up transaction time at concession stands and in the team store (a point of improvement we've prioritized this offseason due to your incredible feedback) and providing safer accommodations for our staff who handle cash late at night.

Beginning on Opening Day 2024, all transactions at the ballpark must be made with a credit or debit card. As we realize this may be a big change for some of you, we are not going to simply turn guests away who are only carrying cash. For the convenience of fans carrying cash, there will be exchange stations set up at Heritage Financial Park where fans will be able to exchange their cash for a cash-equivalent gift card which may be used anywhere inside or outside of the ballpark.

This policy will help enhance the overall fan experience at Heritage Financial Park, as we create magical experiences for our entire community. We appreciate your support as we navigate this transition in 2024, and pledge continued transparency and assistance as your home away from home.

If you have any questions please feel free to reach out. We look forward to an incredible 2024 season and can't wait to see all of you at the ballpark very soon!

