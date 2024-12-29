Heat Cooled by Utica 12-5

The Harrisburg Heat faced a tough challenge on the road against Utica City FC, ultimately falling 12-5 in a highscoring affair. The match began with Utica's Sergio Pinal opening the scoring early in the first period. Harrisburg quickly equalized through Dominic Francis, assisted by Malcolm Harris, before Utica's Juan Alava restored their lead. The back-and-forth continued as Harrisburg's Joshua Dimatteo, assisted by Mike Da-Silva, tied the game again at 2-2 before the first period concluded.

The second period saw an offensive explosion, with both teams exchanging blows. Utica surged ahead with goals from Nate Bourdeau and Emmanuel Belliard, making it 4-2. The Heat responded valiantly with strikes from Zach Perry and a second goal by Dominic Francis, tying the game at 4-4. However, Utica's Kelvin Oliveira and Gordy Gurson struck late in the period, pushing the score to 6-4 heading into halftime.

Utica took control in the third period, with Kelvin Oliveira adding his second goal and Nilton de Andrade extending the lead to 8-5. Although Harrisburg's Joey Tavernese managed to cut the deficit to 8-5, a penalty against Harrisburg's Maxi Schenfeld allowed Utica to maintain momentum. Oliveira completed his hat trick late in the third, widening the gap to 9-5.

The final period belonged entirely to Utica City FC, as they finished three more goals from Gordy Gurson, Ronaldinho Diniz, and Nilton de Andrade, who tallied his second of the night. Utica's relentless offensive effort, led by Kelvin Oliveira with four goals and several assists, proved too much for Harrisburg to overcome. Next weekend, the Heat head to Texas for back-to-back matchups. They'll face off against the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday, January 4, followed by a clash with the Texas Outlaws on Sunday, January 5. The team will aim to bounce back and regain their momentum on this crucial road trip.

