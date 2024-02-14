Heart of a Shucker Community Fund to Support and Honor Military Organizations

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, has announced that the fund is set to support, honor and partner with numerous military organizations across the Coast during the 2024 season. As with the 2023 season, organizations will be honored during the Saturday night game of every homestead and a special presentation is set to be made on July 3. The fund will increase from five donations in 2023 to 12 donations in 2024.

"There's a deep-rooted connection between the Gulf Coast, military installations and veterans," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "It's been our desire to honor and support them, and this focus allows us to do just that. We owe so much to those who have served our country and protected our freedoms and to give back to those throughout the season is incredibly special."

The fund, announced on July 3, 2023, in front of a sellout crowd at the ballpark, allows for the Biloxi Shuckers organization to make meaningful contributions to enhance the Gulf Coast community. In 2023, the Shuckers donated over $22,000 to various youth sports organizations across the Coast and beyond including the Todd Migues Field Project, MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports, Moss Point and Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast.

"This is such a special relationship that we've been fortunate enough to develop across the Coast with our veterans and the military," General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We look forward to building this relationship further throughout the 2024 season and beyond."

The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund is a charitable initiative, which will allow the Biloxi Shuckers organization to make meaningful contributions to enhance the Gulf Coast community that the team calls home. The fund, the first created in Shuckers franchise history, aims to support the local Gulf Coast community and beyond through meaningful contributions, partnerships and exposure.

