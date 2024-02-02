Have Strike Deliver a Valentine's Day Gift

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Strike the Sasquatch will be playing cupid on February 14th as you can have the popular mascot deliver a baseball-themed Valentine's Day gift featuring a rose, box of chocolates, and four tickets to Opening Night on April 5th.

Give your sweetheart the gift of baseball this year for only $95 but there are only 10 gifts available. Strike the Sasquatch will deliver the special gift to your Valentine at an agreed upon location on Wednesday, February 14th. A Naturals representative will confirm the date and time once the delivery form is completed. To ensure all gifts can be distributed, deliveries will only be made in Fayetteville and Springdale from 9:30am until 11:30am and in Rogers and Bentonville from 1pm until 3pm.

With a limited number of gifts available, we ask that fans place their order no later than Friday, February 9th. Interested fans can CLICK HERE for more information, call us at (479) 927-4900, email [email protected], or stop out and see us at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark.

Once a delivery form has been submitted, a representative from the Naturals will contact you directly to confirm the order as well as the time and place of the delivery. Space is extremely limited, so we encourage fans to reserve your spot today. Delivery times are estimated and subject to change.

The Naturals will host the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Friday, April 5th at Arvest Ballpark for Opening Night of the 2024 season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

