Haunted Fun Happening at SRP Park Dugout Theater

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets and SRP Park, in partnership with Kid to Kid, are excited to announce the Dugout Theater Movie Experience featuring Disney's Haunted Mansion (2023) on Thursday, October 26th. Kick off Jack-O-Latern Jubilee Weekend with showtime for the movie at 6:45 p.m. and the fun starts at 5:45 p.m.

"We want to thank Kid to Kid for partnering with us to bring back this annual tradition to kick off Jack-O-Latern Weekend at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "This family-friendly event will once again feature trick or treating on the concourse, delicious concessions and the opportunity to sit on the outfield of SRP Park and enjoy a great movie."

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in the outfield of SRP Park or in the lower-level seating bowl. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Tickets are on-sale now through www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or the SRP Park Box Office, no phone orders. No refunds or exchanges. There will be several different ticket packages available for the movie, which include:

$6 Field General Admission

Children 3 and under are FREE

$20 General Admission with unlimited Popcorn and Soda

$40 Family Four-Pack

4 Tickets, 4 Boxes of Fresh Popcorn and 4 Coca-Cola Beverages

To learn more or purchase tickets visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-dugout-theater

Kids are encouraged to dress up to trick or treat from 5:45pm - 7:00pm as vendors and characters will be set up on the first base side of concourse. More Spooky fun is in the works for guests to enjoy before showtime! Looking for that perfect costume? Kid to Kid CSRA locations have Halloween Costumes 25% off through October 12th!

Concessions will be available for purchase including Coca-Cola beverages, hotdogs, nachos, adult beverages and more! Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park.

Parking for Dugout Theater is available in the Stadium Deck at $5 per car.

Be sure to check out these upcoming events at SRP Park, more info can be found at https://thesrppark.com.

Flannel Fest - a 90's Outfield Music Festival - October 21, 2023

Tickets: https://bit.ly/Flannel_Fest_Tix

CSRA Walk for Water - November 18, 2023

More info: https://csrawalk4water.com/

Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10 K, 5 K - November 25, 2023

More Info: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon

10th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar and Toys for Tots - December 9, 2023

More Info: https://bit.ly/AGJ-Holiday-Buzzar

