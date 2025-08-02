CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

Harris Fires a DART to Nield for the TD!: CFL

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Harris throws a laser over the middle to Nield for the 13-yard score.

