Harris Fires a DART to Nield for the TD!: CFL

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Harris throws a laser over the middle to Nield for the 13-yard score.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.