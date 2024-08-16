Haney, HarbourCats Agree to Extension

VICTORIA, B.C. -- The Victoria HarbourCats of the West Coast League are pleased to announce that Head Coach Todd Haney and the team have agreed to an extension that will keep the native Texan in the role through the 2030 season.

Haney, among the top head coaches in collegiate summer baseball, has been with the team since 2018 and in the Head Coach role since 2019. In his four seasons as head coach, he has compiled a 132-83 overall record and led the team to the playoffs every season, and to the WCL championship final twice (2019, 2023).

The former Major League player (Expos, Cubs, Mets) will also serve as a coaching and development advisor for the Victoria Golden Tide of the CCBC.

Haney was named the 2023 WCL coach of the year.

"Todd and his wife Kira are a true pleasure to work with, and they absolutely love Victoria," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner.

"The work they do in the community is a big part of what helps set our organization apart in this market. Todd is an outstanding baseball coach, person, and communicator, and his focus is on developing players in a winning environment - his work with local players and recruiting the best college players has been exceptional and we will continue to chase that WCL championship.

"Players routinely describe Todd as the best coach they will ever have. He teaches, he improves players, and our teams have played an exciting brand of baseball, as our fans know well."

Under Haney, the HarbourCats have set numerous records, including the team stolen base mark - 169 swiped bases in 54 games, beating the Haney-led 150 bases stolen in 2023, which topped the 149 stolen in 2022. During his tenure as head coach, the Cats lead the WCL with 127 home runs, 2096 hits, 2895 total bases, and unsurprisingly 610 stolen bases.

Haney's season-by-season win-loss record:

2019: 39-15

2022: 26-28

2023: 38-15

2024: 29-25

