Hammerheads Win on Walk-Off in Extra Innings

After being down 4-0, the Jupiter Hammerheads walked off the Palm Beach Cardinals in extra innings to win 5-4. Brett Roberts was the hero with the game-winning RBI single in the 10th to secure the win for Jupiter.

In the bottom of the tenth frame, Palm Beach would intentionally walk Javier Sanoja to put runners on first and second. With one out, Roberts would come to the plate and connect for a single to right field. Jordan McCants slid home as the Hammerheads rushed the field to celebrate the win.

Palm Beach scored all four of their runs in the second inning. The Cardinals tallied two walks and four hits, three singles and a double, in the frame. The game would stay 4-0 until Jupiter finally scored their first run of the game in the sixth inning, courtesy of a Jorge Caballero groundout to score McCants.

Trailing 4-1, Jupiter would tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sanoja got the ball rolling with a two-RBI single to center field. Caballero would follow that up with his team-leading 17th RBI, and second of the game, to score Sanoja. A scoreless ninth led to Roberts' heroics in extras.

Karson Milbrandt started the game on the mound for the Hammerheads. The righty pitched four innings, allowing all found runs and striking out three. The former third-round draft pick showed off his fastball hitting 97-98 MPH on the radar consistently.

The Jupiter bullpen wouldn't allow a run as four relief pitchers all had some action on Friday. First out of the pen was Euri Montero, who pitched a perfect fifth inning for the Hammerheads.

Following would by Tommy Nance, who began his MLB Rehab Assignment with Jupiter on Friday evening. The right-hander pitched two shutout innings and tallied four strikeouts in his first of 2023. Franklin Sanchez, another pitcher on rehab for Jupiter, pitched the next frame before Josh White closed out the final two innings of the game.

The pitching staff struck out 12 batters and allowed just four hits across the final seven innings.

