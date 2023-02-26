Hammerheads Announce a New Look for 2023

The Jupiter Hammerheads will have a new on-field look when they take the field for the 2023 Florida State League season. With the season kicking off on April 6th, the Hammerheads announce a new home, away, and alternate jersey set.

The uniform facelift reintroduces red into the color scheme as an homage to the iconic Jupiter Lighthouse and to better represent the Miami Marlins organization.

The Hammerheads original jerseys in 1998 used red as the primary color. 25 years later Jupiter honored the original look with Throwback Jerseys, and 26 years later added it back to the official on-field look.

While changes are coming, the current block Hammerheads font will continue to don the white home uniforms. The new look will also be complete with new pants that have matching piping.

Alongside the uniforms, Jupiter is also releasing a new official logo, which is prominent across the chest of the road grey uniforms. The new wordmark comes from the club's primary logo. The fishhook J is another nod to the region.

Lastly, the Hammerheads will no longer have a black alternate but will shift to an all-blue jersey. The Marlins wear all-blue tops during Spring Training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, and now the future fish will too on their road to the show.

All three uniforms also make significant upgrades in fabric to better help the players deal with Florida summers. This iteration of jerseys also features front jersey numbers.

This summer, the home whites and alternate blues will also be available in the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium team store.

The new-look Hammerheads will begin their 2023 campaign as the visiting team against the Palm Beach Cardinals. Jupiter will then play their first home series on April 11th against the St. Lucie Mets. Join Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for a summer full of fun. Fan-favorite promotions like Baseball & Brews and Mega Bash return, with new events like Margaretville Night, Take Me Out To The Vineyard, and so much more on the horizon. Fans can view the full promo schedule here, while learning about our year-long Silver Sluggers, Thirsty Thursday, and Kids Club programs here.

