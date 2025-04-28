Halifax & Ottawa Stay Hot on the Road, Chaos in Ontario & B.C. Derbies I CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen

April 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic discuss all four matches from matchweek four of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season! -- : OneSoccer

