Gwinnett Stripers Partnering with the Salvation Army for Non-Perishable Food Drive During

October 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County, will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items during the team's annual "Flick or Treat" event (presented by Century Communities) at Coolray Field from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.

Attendees are encouraged to bring dry goods, canned goods, and other non-perishable food items for The Salvation Army's relief effort to those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, as well as those in need in the Gwinnett community. There will also be a QR code available for those who want to make monetary donations to The Salvation Army.

"We are pleased to support The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County in their mission to help families in what has been a difficult time for so many across the Southeast," said Carder Berry, Assistant General Manager for the Gwinnett Stripers. "Including a non-perishable food drive with our annual Flick or Treat event is a great way for us to serve the community while also providing affordable family-friendly entertainment at Coolray Field beyond the baseball season."

"We are grateful that our home team, the Gwinnett Stripers, engages with the needs of their local community and seeks ways to make an impactful difference," said Captain Paul Ryerson, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army of Gwinnett County. "The items collected will make a positive impact on the families who are in great need right now, be it from natural disasters or the struggles of day-to-day."

About Flick or Treat, presented by Century Communities: The Stripers' annual Halloween event for fans of all ages is a spook-tacular night of trick-or-treating fun with candy, games, prizes, and more followed by a special screening of the movie Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed on the Coolray Field video board. Trick-or-treating on the main concourse runs from 3-6 p.m. followed by the movie shortly after 6 p.m. Admission is just $2 per person until October 25, and $5 per person on the day of the event. Parking is free.

