LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are hosting their first-ever "Touch-A-Truck" event at Coolray Field on Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The hands-on event will allow kids to see, touch, and explore their favorite public service vehicles, trucks, heavy equipment, and more.

Vehicles scheduled to appear include emergency vehicles, tow trucks, street sweepers, concrete trucks, agricultural equipment, food and beverage trucks, a mobile library, and more.

The event includes a special "sensory-friendly hour" with no horns or honking from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will also be games, light snacks, refreshments, and additional fun for families and kids of all ages.

General Admission tickets to the "Touch-A-Truck" event are just $5 each, or six tickets for $20. Tickets are available now for purchase online.

