Gwinnett Stripers Complete Successful 2021 Season

December 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - After missing all of 2020 due to the cancelation of the Minor League Baseball season, the Gwinnett Stripers returned strong in 2021, their 12th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

The year culminated with the Stripers being named a finalist for a prestigious MiLB Golden Bobblehead Award. Gwinnett's "Salute to Frontline Workers" jerseys, featuring the fan-submitted names of over 700 local frontline workers who helped keep us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, was nominated in the "Best Specialty Jersey" category.

Stripers players and coaches wore the jerseys on May 28 for "Salute to Frontline Workers,' presented by Northside Hospital. An online auction of game-used jerseys and a sale of replica jerseys raised over $11,000 in proceeds for the Northside Gwinnett Foundation, and one jersey was submitted for preservation at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.

"Being nominated for a Golden Bobblehead Award is one of the highest honors a Minor League team can receive, and it is a testament to the creativity and vision of our staff," said Erin McCormick, Stripers Vice President and General Manager. "It is a perfect example of what our team accomplished in 2021, rebounding from a challenging year and providing an exemplary community fan experience for fans returning to Coolray Field."

Additional highlights from the Stripers' 2021 season:

On the Field

The Stripers went 71-58 to finish third in the Triple-A East Southeast Division, marking the club's fourth consecutive 70-win season. Gwinnett posted the best record in Triple-A Baseball from July 8 through the end of the regular season on September 21, going 45-19.

Of the team's 64 players, 35 also spent time with Atlanta during the regular season and MLB Postseason, helping the Braves capture their first World Series championship since 1995. Atlanta's 26-man roster for Game 6 of the World Series included 12 players who suited up for Gwinnett in 2021.

Attendance

The Stripers drew 162,494 fans to Coolray Field in a season that began with limited ballpark capacities as part of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols. Despite not returning to full capacity until June 1 and playing six less games overall, Gwinnett finished less than 50,000 fans shy of its 2019 total (212,344). The 2021 campaign saw the Stripers boost season memberships by 35% over 2019.

Non-Game Events

In addition to 59 regular-season dates, the Stripers hosted nearly 70 non-game events at Coolray Field, including five nights of concerts during Concerts to Cure at Coolray presented by debra of America (featuring Greensky Bluegrass on June 25-26, The Disco Biscuits on July 16-17, and Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live on August 21), the Atlanta Braves Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic between Grambling State University and Florida A&M University, the Braves 44 Classic showcase, and three classifications of the Georgia High School State Baseball Championships.

Partners

The Stripers enhanced the fan experience at Coolray Field with several new partnerships. In May, the club teamed up with Cutwater Spirits™ to unveil the rebranded "Cutwater Club" premium seating area behind home plate. Gwinnett also launched "Thirsty Thursday, presented by Michelob Ultra®", offering fans select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each on Thursdays for the first time in 2021. During the season, the Stripers partnered with Comcast Business® to upgrade Coolray Field's free Wi-Fi service.

Community and Fan Engagement

Throughout the 2021 season, the Stripers raised over $28,000 for the Atlanta Braves Foundation and other non-profit organizations through three specialty jersey auctions, the video board message program, and the 50/50 Raffle. The club donated a total of $10,000 to non-profits via the Gwinnett Stripers Grant Program, awarding four $2,500 monthly grants to Impact46, Gwinnett Coalition and its Veterans Resource Center, Mentor Me North Georgia, and Helping Mamas.

The Stripers also donated over $6,000 in tickets, including 650-plus tickets for Kids Night Out, 100-plus tickets for Salute to Armed Forces, and 400-plus tickets for Salute to Frontline Workers. Mascot Chopper the Groundhog made 40 appearances throughout Gwinnett County and surrounding areas.

Since January, the Stripers have gained over 19,000 followers across their three main social media platforms, @GoStripers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The club set new highs in likes and impressions for both individual posts and overall on all three platforms.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2022 Home Opener at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville. Memberships for 2022 are on sale now, for more information visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from December 28, 2021

Gwinnett Stripers Complete Successful 2021 Season - Gwinnett Stripers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.