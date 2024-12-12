Gwinnett Stripers Celebrate Holiday Season with New Holiday Packs

December 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Just in time for last-minute holiday shoppers, the Gwinnett Stripers have rolled out one of the most affordable options for any sports fan. Put the excitement of live baseball in your stocking with a Stripers Holiday Pack, on sale now through December 31.

Each Holiday Pack includes:

Two (2) tickets for your choice of game during the Stripers' Opening Week from April 1-6 vs. the Nashville Sounds One (1) Mystery Bobblehead from a previous Stripers' season

A $60 value, Holiday Packs are just $25 each and can be purchased online.

Among the game options to choose from during Stripers' Opening Week are Opening Day on Tuesday, April 1 (4:05pm), a matinee game on Wednesday, April 2 (11:05am), the first Atlanta Black Crackers alternate jersey night and Postgame Fireworks display of the year on Friday, April 4 (7:05pm), and the launch of the all-new Soundcheck Saturday concert series on Saturday, April 5 (6:05pm).

All Holiday Pack tickets will be located in either the Upper Dugout or Baseline Box sections and will be delivered at least one (1) month prior to your selected date.

In addition to Holiday Packs, the Stripers also have 2025 Memberships and Group Outings on sale now. To request information, visit GoStripers.com/ticketinfo.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 12, 2024

Gwinnett Stripers Celebrate Holiday Season with New Holiday Packs - Gwinnett Stripers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.