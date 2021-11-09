Gwinnett Stripers Announce Return of "Veterans Pack" for 2022

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In observance of Veterans Day, the Gwinnett Stripers have announced the return of the "Veterans Pack" for 2022, available for purchase by service men and women and their families on November 10 and 11.

Veterans Packs are available to all service members and their dependents and may be purchased one of two ways: online at GoStripers.com, or in-person at the Coolray Field Ticket Office (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both dates).

For just $60 (a value of $112), each Veterans Pack includes:

One (1) Field Box ticket to four patriotic-themed Stripers 2022 home games, including Opening Night (April 12), Salute to Armed Forces (May 20), Memorial Day (May 30), and Independence Day Celebration (July 4).

One (1) Stripers cap

One (1) Stripers Challenge Coin

For fans who purchase the Veterans Pack in-person, their Stripers cap can be picked up immediately at Bobby's Tackle Team Store (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both dates). Fans who purchase online will be contacted by a Ticket Sales representative to coordinate a time to pick up their cap or have it shipped for an additional cost. All Veterans Pack tickets will be available for pick-up during the Stripers Preseason Party in March.

Also, to honor Veterans Day, the Stripers are asking fans to nominate a veteran or active service member to throw out a first pitch for Salute to Armed Forces on May 20. On November 10 and 11, the Stripers will take submissions online at GoStripers.com. Submissions should include the veteran or active service member's name and a brief reason why they should be selected. Those selected will be contacted directly by the Stripers.

"This Veterans Day we are honored to show our appreciation for our local service members and their families at Coolray Field," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Erin McCormick. "My grandfathers, father, sister, and brother-in-law are just a few of the decorated veterans in my family, so this program is very close to my heart."

Fans with questions about the Veterans Pack can email striperstickets@braves.com or call 678-277-0340.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2022 Home Opener at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville. Memberships for 2022 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

