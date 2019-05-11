Growlers Trample Everblades, Lead Series 2-0

May 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers took game two of the Eastern Conference Final 5-1 Saturday night in Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

After shutting out the Everblades in game one, Florida found the back of the Growlers net to open the scoring at 10:17 of the first period. Blake Winiecki jumped on a rebound to tuck the puck past a sprawling Michael Garteig, on the powerplay, to record the first Everblades goal of the series. The Everblades outshot the Growlers 14-6 in the first period and the Everblades took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room to end the first period.

The second period was all Newfoundland Growlers, Scott Pooley got the dogs on the board with a one-time blast to beat Callum Booth just three minutes into the second frame. Just over a minute and a half later, Josh Kestner gave the Growlers the lead after scoring through the five-hole of Booth off a partial breakaway. Kestner's tally would end up being the game-winner.

Newfoundland added three more goals. Marcus Power redirected a point shot for a powerplay tally at 11:30 of the second period, J.J. Piccinch made good on a 2-on-1 play with Scott Pooley and Hudson Elynuik scored an empty netter to secure the 5-1 victory.

The third period saw a frustrated Everblades team try to get under the skin of the high flying Growlers as 15 penalties were handed out including 7 misconducts, with 4 going to the Growlers (Melindy, Pardy, Pooley & Ferguson)and 3 to the Everblades (Masella, Perkovich & Thompson)

Quick Hits

Michael Garteig shined bright as the games second star, compiling 35 saves

Pooley , Elynuik and Kestner all had multi-point games, each with a goal and an assist

The three stars were 3 - B. Winiwcki (FL), 2 - M. Garteig (NFL) and 1 - J. Kestner (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their quest to the Kelly Cup Wednesday, May 15 at Mile One Centre against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box office and online at mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.