ECHL Transactions - May 11

May 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 11, 2019:

Florida:

Add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Finn, D placed on reserve

