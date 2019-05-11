ECHL Transactions - May 11
May 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 11, 2019:
Florida:
Add Patrick Bajkov, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Finn, D placed on reserve
