Growlers Shutout 2-0 by Everblades in Game Two

May 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Growlers dropped game two of the Eastern Conference Finals 2-0 in front of 4537 fans at Mary Brown's Centre Sunday night. The Everblades now take a 2-0 series lead back to home ice at Hertz Arena on Wednesday Night.

The opening frame saw the Everblades outshoot the Growlers 12-7 but a goal would not be registered on the score sheet until the second period when Zach Solow redirected a point shot past Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli.

Zach Solow's goal is all that the Everblades needed as the Growlers could not beat crack the defensive system of the Florida Everblades and when they did, Cam Johnson stood tall to earn his 4th shutout of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Ben Masella added an empty-net goal for the club from the sunshine state.

Quick Hits

Cam Johnson earned his 4th shutout of the playoffs.

Keith Petruzzelli turned away 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - Z. Solow

2. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

3. FLA - C. Johnson

