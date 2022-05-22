ECHL Transactions - May 22

May 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 22, 2022:

Newfoundland:

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled by Colorado (NHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.