ECHL Transactions - May 22
May 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 22, 2022:
Newfoundland:
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled by Colorado (NHL)
