Growlers Offer Ryan Day 3rd Base Coaching Position

November 25, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have formally extended an offer to Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day for their 3rd base coaching position.

Purchase the Official T-shirt to get Ryan Day to Kalamazoo.

The position would begin in the middle of May, prior to the Growlers 11th season at Homer Stryker Field. The position would involve coaching 3rd base, surveillance and scouting.

"We think Ryan was born for the position." said Growlers Owner, Brian Colopy, "We will do whatever it takes to get Ryan to Kalamazoo."

Ryan Day and Ohio State are coming off their 3rd straight loss to their long time rival in the University of Michigan.

The team believes it will need to raise significant funds to pay for their increased coaching salary budget which is why the team has announced that they will be selling "Ryan Day - Official 3rd Base Coach" t-shirts. Shirt can be pre-ordered at: RYAN DAY - OFFICIAL 3rd Base Coach.

The Growlers have previously made waves with another one of their coaches in 2019. The fiery 6 year old Coach Drake burst onto the scene and was known for arguing with umpires and throwing tantrums that ejected him from the games.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 25, 2023

Growlers Offer Ryan Day 3rd Base Coaching Position - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.