Growlers, Equinor Present Buddy's Book Club

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, Proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced a venture designed to encourage students to read during the summer months.

Buddy's Book Club, Presented by Equinor, is designed to engage and excite children in reading during the school vacation. Children are encouraged to read for just 20 minutes a day during the summer months. By reading as little as 20 minutes a day, each child will accumulate 20 hours of reading during the summer.

"Reading is such an important building block of a child's education, it exercises the mind and lays the foundation for future success in life," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment. "That's why we are so proud to partner with Equinor to bring Buddy's Book Club back into our community."

"This is an important initiative to support educating and inspiring youth to read, and we are pleased to work with the Growlers and Buddy to engage the young people of Newfoundland and Labrador," says Unni Fjaer, Vice President, Equinor Canada. "Providing these opportunities to share and celebrate education with our young Heroes of Tomorrow is something Equinor is glad to support."

The Newfoundland Growlers are committed to youth, health and wellness, as well as education through its community initiatives. This program will have students and their parents download a reading tracking sheet from the team's website to follow their progress. These same students will be eligible for various prize packages through the Growlers.

As part of the unveiling of this program, Growlers Assistant Captain Adam Pardy and Buddy the Puffin visited St. Matthews School this morning to visit with the students and explain the program. They were joined by members of Equinor and the Growlers organization.

Participants can register through www.nlgrowlers.com and will be eligible for numerous prizes, to be announced at a later date.

