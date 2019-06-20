Michael Pelech Returns to Greenville for 2019-20 Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Pelly is back. Forward Michael Pelech has re-signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2019-20 season.

Pelech, 29, will enter his 11th professional season, and his second with the Swamp Rabbits, after being acquired in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies on July 25, 2018. He served as team captain and had a banner year in the Upstate under the direction of head coach Kevin Kerr by scoring a career-high 65 points, and by owning a share of 33.9% of the team's scoring- a league high mark.

Pelech led the Swamp Rabbits in assists (47), points (65), shorthanded goals (2), power play assists (10) and shorthanded assists (3), and finished third in goals (18). His strong point total was good for ninth in the league, and his assist total was good for fourth in the league. He was also the only Swamp Rabbits player to play in all 72 games.

In 642 ECHL games, Pelech has notched 153 goals and 335 assists and 1,121 penalty minutes. He also has experience in 52 postseason games at the ECHL level, and 35 regular season games at the AHL level.

A 2009 sixth-round selection of the Los Angeles Kings, Pelech has played for eight ECHL teams and seven AHL teams. He is part of a strong hockey family, being the nephew of longtime hockey executive Mike Gillis, and the brother of longtime pro Matt Pelech, and current New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech. All three of the Pelech brothers were NHL drafted.

Once a Utah Grizzlies legend, Pelech ended his time in Utah with the fifth-most points in team history, and was once named team MVP after the 2016-17 season.

