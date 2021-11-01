Group Tickets and Business Memberships for 2022 Timber Rattlers Season Available Now

November 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced that Business Memberships and Group Tickets for the 2022 season are available starting today!

If you have a group of twenty or more fans that would like to attend a Rattlers game next season, you may start reserving dates for the 2022 season. There are picnic options and five available areas for your friends, family, and co-workers to hang out and enjoy a night at the stadium. Check the details on the Group Tickets section of the Timber Rattlers website or ask one of our representatives at (920) 733-4152.

The Business Membership Program was put in place for the 2021 season to allow area companies to support Minor League Baseball in Northeastern Wisconsin and help build their own business. The program was designed specifically with Fox Valley companies in mind to impress their associates and help achieve business goals with the fun experience of Timber Rattlers baseball.

All companies that take advantage of the Business Members opportunity will enjoy specialized events and service to help achieve their specific needs and goals.

Benefits include:

Four season tickets (Four seats for all 66 home games) or a bank of 264 tickets to be used as needed

A free VIP suite for a game in April or May (Includes Tickets for 14 people)

Ticket exchange program

Free additional tickets for all April home games

Your company logo displayed on the videoboard before each game

Access to meeting space in the ballpark

Invites to exclusive off-season events & pre-sales for special events at the ballpark

15% discount in the snake pit team store

If you are interested in learning more about this program follow this link to the Business Membership section of the website or call one of our ticket professionals who can help you personalize a membership for you and your company.

Ticket packages for 2022 are available from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling any of the new members of our team at (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online at timberrattlers.com. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from November 1, 2021

Group Tickets and Business Memberships for 2022 Timber Rattlers Season Available Now - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.