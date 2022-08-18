Grizzlies Lose Middle Game to Slammers

The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind quickly on Wednesday night at Duly Health and Care Field, giving up four runs in the second inning with two outs, and managed just five hits offensively in what became an 8-1 blowout loss to the Joliet Slammers.

Manuel Rodriguez (0-2) retired the side in order in the first inning, but ran into trouble in the second, eventually allowing a two-out RBI single to Lane Baremore, which opened the scoring and made it 1-0 Joliet. Rodriguez then issued a walk to load the bases, and they were cleared on a double by Tyler Depreta-Johnson, making the score 4-0. The Slammers would also touch up the lefty with two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run homer by Matt McGarry, making the score 7-0. A leadoff error in the sixth would lead to the Slammers' final run and make the score 8-0.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' offense was silenced again by the Slammers pitching staff, this time by starter Cole Cook (9-6), who went the distance while striking out nine and walking only run. He pitched a shutout through the first eight innings, and retired 15 hitters in a row from the fourth inning until the ninth, when Isaac Benard broke up the blanking with a solo home run, his 19th of the season. But it was too little and too late as the Grizzlies dropped to six games under .500 and 5.5 games back of a playoff spot in the West Division.

The Grizzlies will look to avoid being swept in the series finale on Thursday, August 18, at 6:35 p.m., with Brendan Feldmann on the mound against Joliet right-hander Cam Aufderheide at Duly Health and Care Field.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at GCS Credit Union Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, three West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2022 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

