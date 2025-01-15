Grizzlies Bring Back Alec Whaley, Teague Conrad

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have re-signed pitchers Alec Whaley and Teague Conrad for the 2025 season, retaining two valuable members of their pitching staff.

From nearby O'Fallon, Missouri, Whaley will enter his fourth season with the Grizzlies as one of the most-consistent members of Steve Brook's bullpen. In 2024, the side-armer went 5-1 in 42 games along with a 2.47 ERA, 38 strikeouts, and 14 walks in 43 2/3 innings. That came on the heels of a 2023 season where he appeared in a league-leading and Grizzlies-record 55 games while posting a 2.91 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 52 2/3 innings.

Overall, Whaley has appeared in 112 games in three-plus seasons with Gateway entering 2025, ranking third in club history behind Richard Barrett (153) and JaVaun West (135). He is one of five players overall to amass 100 or more pitching appearances in Grizzlies history.

After being selected in the second round of the Frontier League draft (28th overall) by Gateway, Conrad became one of the great success stories in the league last year. The Schaumburg native and former pitcher at SIUE was one of the best rookie starters in the circuit in 2024, going 7-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 18 starts, striking out 90 and walking 49 in 101 1/3 innings.

He also turned in two of the best outings by Gateway pitchers on the year, logging eight innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts on May 31 against Evansville in just his third outing with the team, and tossing a complete-game, three-hit shutout on August 13 at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield against the Lake Erie Crushers.

