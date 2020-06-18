Grizzlies Announce Drive-In Fireworks and Parking Lot Party

St. Louis - The Gateway Grizzlies, in partnership with GCS Credit Union, announces its Drive-In Fireworks and Parking Lot Party, including tailgating, DJ, and the largest fireworks display in GCS Credit Union Ballpark history.

With the cancellation of other major Fourth of July events in St. Louis and the Belleville area, residents can still enjoy the Independence Day weekend while practicing social distancing with some tailgating, music from DJ Patrico, and fireworks at the GCS Credit Union Ballpark. The event will take place on both the third and fourth of July with multiple parking lot spots available for purchase and includes:

Lots opening at 1 PM with 9:30 being the estimated time for the firework show to begin. Everyone is encouraged to come early to tailgate, listen to DJ Patrico, and find their ideal parking spot for the show.

TICKETS

Lots are broken up into four different colors: Red, Blue, White, and Gold. These spots are priced based on view of the fireworks for the evening. Gold will be priced at $150, White priced at $40, and both Red and Blue priced at $30. Tickets can ONLY be bought in advance until June 25th.

More ticket information and purchases for the Drive-In Fireworks and Parking Lot Party can be found at www.gatewaygrizzlies.com. You can also call 618-337-3000 with any questions on the event.

Event sponsored by GCS Credit Union, Pepsi, Bud Light Seltzer, Commerce Bank, and Siteman Cancer Center.

