Greenville Triumph Soccer Club Announces Key Player Re-Signings for Upcoming Season

January 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

(Greenville, SC)- The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club announced today that three additional players from the 2024 roster will be returning to the pitch for the upcoming season, pending league and federation approval. After successful negotiations, Gunther Rankenburg, Brandon Fricke, and Tyler Polak have officially re-signed with the club, solidifying their roles as pivotal members of the team.

Gunther Rankenburg: Rankenburg's crucial saves and commanding presence in goal were key to the team's success, with 22 appearances last season. Splitting time in goal last season, he will look to secure the starting goalkeeper spot in his third season with the team.

Brandon Fricke: Known for his leadership and aerial dominance, Fricke's experience and dependability make him an invaluable asset on and off the field, contributing in 27 matches and logging 2,098 minutes last season.

Tyler Polak: A Triumph stalwart entering his seventh season with the club, Polak's consistency and defensive reliability remain vital, having played in 32 matches and recording 2,816 minutes last season. Known for his strong positioning and tackling, fans can expect him to anchor the backline with Fricke.

As the 2025 roster signings ramp up, fans can expect additional announcements as the club prepares for the upcoming 2025 campaign. Stay tuned for updates on the team's socials and newsletter and get your season tickets for the team's new 17-match home schedule!

