Greenville Triumph Signs James Madison University Forward, Rodrigo Robles

July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Rodrigo Robles will join the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club for his rookie season, pending league and federation approval. The Spanish forward spent his freshman season at West Virginia and the following four seasons at James Madison University. In his time with James Madison, Robles became an impact player, leading the team with nine goals and 24 points, pacing the team with six assists in his final season.

After transferring to JMU, Robles collected many recognitions, including All-Southeast Region Third Team and an All-Sun Belt Second Team spot. He tallied 11 goals across 60 starts and 61 total appearances. He scored two game-tying goals in his final season, with one being against Virginia with 14 seconds remaining in the match and the other being against No. 1 ranked UCF. Robles impressed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final season with the Dukes, scoring a brace against Pittsburgh in a game that JMU won 3-2.

As a freshman, Robles was dominant for West Virginia, leading the team with nine goals. He also tacked on three assists and totaled 21 points for the Mountaineers. He was awarded a MAC Player of the Week award with the team. He scored two goals for the Mountaineers against Butler in the NCAA Tournament First Round.

He spent his high school career playing for Villarreal C.F. in Spain and Deportivo Alaves and Euskadi State. He most recently appeared for Asheville City SC in USL League Two and in the TST 7v7 tournament for Inter in June. Robles will join the league-leading Triumph roster midway through the season as the club enjoys a bye week. The team returns to play on Saturday, June 13th against Union Omaha.

