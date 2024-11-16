Greenville Triumph SC's Lyam MacKinnon Voted 2024 USL League One Player of the Year

November 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

TAMPA, Fla. - USL League One today announced that Greenville Triumph SC forward Lyam MacKinnon has been voted the 2024 USL League One Player of the Year. The 2024 USL League One Golden Boot winner and All-League First Team selection is the second-youngest player to be named Player of the Year.

Greenville's all-time leading scorer led the league with 16 goals through 22 matches. MacKinnon also led all players with 21 goal contributions, 35 shots on target, four braces and four penalties won. According to American Soccer Analysis, the 25-year-old led all players with a 3.81 goals-added value this season, tied for the second-most in a single season in league history behind Trevor Amann's (Northern Colorado) record of 5.68 set in 2023.

"I'm very grateful for my team, my teammates and especially my coaches," MacKinnon said. "It was a year with many challenges, a lot of great moments and a lot of hard moments. This award reflects the work of the team and how they helped me earn this recognition."

Born in Lausanne, Switzerland, MacKinnon began his career within the academy of his hometown club, FC Lausanne-Sport, and captained the club's U-18 and U-21 teams. MacKinnon moved to the United States in 2019 to play collegiately at Villanova University where he was a two-time All-BIG EAST Second Team selection with 17 goals and 14 assists across 56 appearances for the Wildcats between 2019-22. While in college, MacKinnon also played for USL League Two sides Reading United AC (2021) and West Chester United SC (2022).

MacKinnon was drafted with the 84th overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Nashville SC but would not begin his professional career until March 2023 when he signed with Greenville Triumph SC. Since making his professional debut with Triumph SC a season ago, MacKinnon has totaled 30 goals and 13 assists through 65 appearances across all competitions for the club.

With his 16 regular season goals, MacKinnon - the first European Player of the Year in league history - has surpassed former Orange County SC (USL Championship) goalscorer Didier Crettenand as the most prolific Swiss goalscorer in modern American men's professional soccer history.

"This is a massive award, not just for Lyam but for the club itself," Greenville head coach Rick Wright said. "I look at when he joined us coming straight out of college - he had some very defined goals that he wanted to achieve and we discussed them; he was one of those rare athletes that followed through. He was dedicated and followed the plan of action, and he's reaping the rewards."

MacKinnon received 45% of the ballot to earn the award. 2024 USL League One Defender of the Year Bruno Rendón finished second on 30% with eight goal contributions and a league-leading 169 duels won, while 2024 USL League One All-League First Team midfielder Pedro Dolabella finished third on 25% with 14 goal contributions. In total, three players received votes.

MacKinnon's 45% of the ballot earned is the lowest total among USL League One Player of the Year winners in league history. Additionally, the 20% difference between the first and third-place finalists is the slimmest in league history.

The 2024 USL League One Awards were voted on by each team's technical staff and executives and only account for 2024 USL League One regular season play.

USL LEAGUE ONE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

2024 - Lyam MacKinnon, Greenville Triumph SC

2023 - Trevor Amann, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

2022 - Emiliano Terzaghi, Richmond Kickers

2021 - Emiliano Terzaghi, Richmond Kickers

2020 - Emiliano Terzaghi, Richmond Kickers

2019 - Arturo Rodríguez, North Texas SC

2024 USL League One Awards

Goalkeeper of the Year: Sean Lewis, One Knoxville SC

Defender of the Year: Bruno Rendón, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

Young Player of the Year: Alfredo Midence, Central Valley Fuego FC

Coach of the Year: Dominic Casciato, Union Omaha

Player of the Year: Lyam MacKinnon, Greenville Triumph SC

